A number of star players have already stated they won't be visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., including Martellus Bennett, Devin McCourty, LaGarrette Blount and Dont'a Hightower.
Before the team's Super Bowl win against the Atlanta Falcons, Bennett announced that he wouldn't go to the White House if the Patriots won.
White House Announces New England Patriots' Visit |
