High art meets high-tech in Vatican 3D film about Raphael

Now, for the first time, the legendary Renaissance painter and architect is being celebrated on screen in a 3D film produced by the Vatican Museums and media partners Sky and Nexo Digital, with the backing of the Italian cultural ministry. . . .

Titled “Raphael – Prince of the Arts,” the film features Italian actor Flavio Parenti playing the role of Raphael while other actors portray Leonardo da Vinci and other leading artists of the era. The film gives viewers a close look at more than 40 of Raphael’s masterpieces.

At a media conference Tuesday (March 21) inside a room at the Vatican Museums filled with huge tapestries that Raphael designed, Barbara Jatta, director of the Vatican Museums, called the movie is “a perfect synthesis” of art, technology and cinema.