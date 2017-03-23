BREAKING: Israeli-American Teen Arrested For Making Over 100 JCC Bomb Threats - News

The suspect, 19, was arrested by Israel’s anti-fraud squad and his home searched on Thursday. He also is accused of a series of threats made in Europe, Australia and New Zealand in the last six months, according to reports in Israel.

Israeli Police said the teen has been the subject of months-long undercover investigation by police’s Lahav 433 anti-fraud unit, as well as the FBI in the United States, and law enforcement in other countries.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Rishon LeTzion on Thursday for a remand hearing.