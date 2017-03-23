'Worst is yet to come' with 400,000 trapped in west Mosul, U.N. says

Many civilians fear fleeing because of Islamic State snipers, but some 157,000 have reached a transit center since the Iraqi government offensive on west Mosul began a month ago, it said.

"The worst is yet to come, if I can put it this way. Because 400,000 people trapped in the Old City in that situation of panic and penury may inevitably lead to the cork popping somewhere, sometime, presenting us with a fresh outflow of large-scale proportions," Bruno Geddo, UNHCR representative in Iraq, speaking from the transit center outside Mosul, told a Geneva news briefing.