Hopes and fears meet for Sewol parents as ferry emerges - AFP

Seeded on Thu Mar 23, 2017 4:30 AM
Nearly three years ago Lee Keum-Hui's daughter Eun-Hwa went on a school trip and never returned. . . .

Eun-Hwa is one of the nine victims whose bodies could still be trapped inside the Sewol, the 6,825-tonne ferry that emerged from the murky depths on Thursday.

The vessel was carrying 476 people when it went down off the southwestern island of Jindo, leaving 304 people dead -- almost all of them schoolchildren -- in one of the country's worst maritime disasters.

"Time has stopped at April 16, 2014," Lee said.

