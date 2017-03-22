Newsvine

Virtual reality brings home horror of hospital attacks - AFP

The Doctors Without Borders group, known by the French acronym MSF, is launching the film in a bid to counter surging numbers of attacks on medical facilities and medical workers in conflict zones in places like Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan.

"This kind of tool, the 360-degree (VR film), could be very, very useful in sensitising fighter jet pilots for instance" to what is at stake, explained Francois Delfosse, who heads an MSF project on hospital attacks and protection of medical missions.

And indeed, once you slip on the VR headset and large headphones, you are there, in the middle of a bustling trauma ward, looking down at your outstretched broken leg and waiting for one of the doctors to tend to you.

