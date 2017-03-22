Newly restored shrine at Jesus's tomb unveiled - AFP

"Before this the monument was black," chief renovator Antonia Moropoulou told AFP.

"This is the actual colour of the monument, the colour of hope."

Unlike other parts of the church, which were renovated between the 1960s and 1990s, the edicule had been neglected. . . .

The Greek Orthodox, Armenian and Roman Catholic denominations share custody of the church, but disputes between the three have led to renovations being delayed for decades.