Donald Trump cites report that NFL teams won't sign Colin Kaepernick for fear of president's tweet

Trump didn't mention Colin Kaepernick by name, but it was clear to whom he was referring when he pivoted from claiming that "our inner cities will find a rebirth of hope, safety and opportunity" to talking about "your San Francisco quarterback."

"There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump, do you believe that?" Trump said to a cheering crowd.