Cambodia suspends human breast milk exports to US - AFP

Utah-based company Ambrosia Labs claims to be the first of its kind to export human breast milk sourced overseas into the United States for mothers who want to supplement their babies' diets or cannot supply enough of their own milk.

The milk is collected in Cambodia, frozen and shipped to the States where it is pasteurised and sold by the company for $20 each 5 oz (147 ml) pack.

But on Monday Cambodia's customs department confirmed it had halted exports.

"We have asked them (the company) to contact the Ministry of Health because the product comes from a human organ, so it needs permission from the Ministry of Health but they did not get it yet," Kun Nhem, General Director of Customs and Excise, told AFP.