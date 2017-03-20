Market power in the U.S. economy today

While seller market power has been more extensively studied, many of the reasons for concern about its exercise in the U.S. economy today are also reasons for concern about the exercise of market power by buyers. Some of those reasons suggest that sellers exercise substantial market power, and others suggest that the exercise of market power has been widening for decades—extending to more markets, increasing in importance within markets, or both. None is decisive individually, but collectively they make a compelling case that market power has become a serious problem in the U.S. economy.Among those reasons are:

Insufficient deterrence of anticompetitive coordinated conduct

Insufficient deterrence of anticompetitive mergers between rivals

Insufficient deterrence of anticompetitive exclusion

Market power is durable

Increased equity ownership of rival firms by diversified financial investors

The rise of dominant information technology platforms

Oligopolies are common and concentration is increasing in many industries

Increased governmental restraints on competition

The decline in economic dynamism

Let’s examine each in turn.