Market power in the U.S. economy today

While seller market power has been more extensively studied, many of the reasons for concern about its exercise in the U.S. economy today are also reasons for concern about the exercise of market power by buyers. Some of those reasons suggest that sellers exercise substantial market power, and others suggest that the exercise of market power has been widening for decades—extending to more markets, increasing in importance within markets, or both. None is decisive individually, but collectively they make a compelling case that market power has become a serious problem in the U.S. economy.Among those reasons are:
- Insufficient deterrence of anticompetitive coordinated conduct
- Insufficient deterrence of anticompetitive mergers between rivals
- Insufficient deterrence of anticompetitive exclusion
- Market power is durable
- Increased equity ownership of rival firms by diversified financial investors
- The rise of dominant information technology platforms
- Oligopolies are common and concentration is increasing in many industries
- Increased governmental restraints on competition
- The decline in economic dynamism
Let’s examine each in turn.