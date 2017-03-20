Newsvine

British far-right figure Nick Griffin seeks 'refuge' in Hungary

Mon Mar 20, 2017
The former head of the far-right British National Party has said he is moving to Hungary to live under anti-immigration Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a "refugee" from western Europe. . . .

"And I hope that Hungary, the Hungarian government, the Hungarian people, will welcome people who are genuine refugees from western Europe but keep out the liberals who have brought western Europe to this state in the first place."

