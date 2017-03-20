"I joined Uber because of its mission, and the challenge to build global capabilities that would help the company mature and thrive long term," Jones said.
"It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business," he added.
Uber president Jeff Jones quits, deepening turmoil|
