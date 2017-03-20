Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 178 Seeds: 8305 Comments: 72005 Since: Mar 2007

Uber president Jeff Jones quits, deepening turmoil|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"I joined Uber because of its mission, and the challenge to build global capabilities that would help the company mature and thrive long term," Jones said.

"It is now clear, however, that the beliefs and approach to leadership that have guided my career are inconsistent with what I saw and experienced at Uber, and I can no longer continue as president of the ride sharing business," he added. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor