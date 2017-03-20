The U.K.’s envoy to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the office of European Council President Donald Tusk of the plan this morning, the spokesman, James Slack told reporters in London on Monday. The notification that Britain will invoke Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, the official trigger for Brexit, will be done by letter, he said.
U.K. to Trigger Brexit on March 29, May's Spokesman Says -
Seeded on Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:55 AM
