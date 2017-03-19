Tear gas at Paris demo against 'police brutality' - AFP

French police fired tear gas in clashes with hooded demonstrators in Paris on Sunday as thousands marched against "police brutality" after the alleged rape of a black youth with a police baton. . . .

Police said around 7,000 to 7,500 people joined the march to Place de la Republique in central Paris, where demonstrators chanted "no justice, no peace" and "emergency, emergency, police are killing with impunity".

Officers in riot gear used tear gas against some of the masked protesters who hurled back the canisters, AFP pictures showed.