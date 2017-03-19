Israel threatens to 'destroy' Syrian air defence systems - AFP

"The next time the Syrians use their air defence systems against our planes we will destroy them without the slightest hesitation," Lieberman said on Israeli public radio. . . .

Syria's military said it had downed one of the Israeli planes and hit another as they were carrying out the pre-dawn strikes near the famed desert city of Palmyra that it recaptured from jihadists this month.

The Israeli military denied that any planes had been hit. The Syrian government has made similar claims in the past.

An Israeli army statement said "several anti-aircraft missiles" were fired following the raid but that none hit their targets.