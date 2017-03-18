Erdogan expects Turkish parliament to restore capital punishment - AFP

EU officials have repeatedly warned Turkey that restoring capital punishment would spell the end of its over half century bid to join the bloc.

But Turkish ministers and Erdogan have said they need to respond to popular demand for the restoration of capital punishment to deal with the ringleaders of the July 15 coup bid.

Erdogan, whose announcement was greeted by loud cheers, said he did not care what Europe thought about such a move.

"What Hans and George say is not important for me," he said, using two common European names. "What the people say, what the law says, that's what is important for us," he added.