Katy Perry wins battle with Catholic nuns over Los Feliz convent

View Original Article: The Real Deal
Seeded on Fri Mar 17, 2017 6:39 PM
An L.A. judge ruled Thursday that the singer can convert a Los Feliz convent into her personal estate, allowing Perry to finally close on her deal to purchase the $14.5 million property. . . .

The Archdiocese of L.A. said it was forced to take legal action in 2015 on behalf of all the Sisters after Hollister took over the property without authorization for $44,000 and no guarantee of additional payment, according to THR.

Perry now needs a final approval from the Vatican.

