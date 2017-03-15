Renault's entire management implicated in pollution test fraud: probe - AFP

Police suspect the automobile maker of having put in place the fraudulent strategies "with the objective of creating false results for antipollution tests," in order to be seen to be complying with regulatory norms.

The document, the existence of which was first revealed by the Liberation daily, concentrates on recent car models, but the fraud investigators -- helped by statements by a former Renault employee -- estimate that questionable practices have been in place since 1990.

The first generation Renault Clio, which came out in 1990, is believed to be one of the models involved.