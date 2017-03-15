Winter Storm Stella: It's All About Me

I tried to get pictures during the storm yesterday but when I tried I could see that conditions were so bad that my phoned would have been ruined by the driving precipitation. So I had to wait for the aftermath.

I got myself half dug out this morning, enough to move my car three feet up the driveway:

And you know those warnings about your car being buried and carbon monoxide poisoning? Yeah. Believe them. I wasn't sitting in the car when this happened but when I opened the door, Whoosh!:

So then the nice lady with the backhoe asks me, after I'm half done, "Want me to clear it?" And I was like "Hell Yes!":

Took me all morning to do half, took her five minutes to do this:

Of course, meanwhile, my new cat Ruby sat contemplating this whole blizzard thing from the comfort of her second favorite perch (her favorite being between me and the computer monitor or me and the tv depending on which screen I'm paying attention to at the moment):

Finally, here's Ruby again in the aftermath of the aftermath checking out my temporary, improvised, TINY HOUSE NATION-inspired portable and disposable mud room: