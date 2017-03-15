Newsvine

EU 'will not be intimidated by threats' on Brexit: Tusk - AFP

SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
"We will not be intimidated by threats and I can assure you they simply will not work," Tusk told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

"The claims, increasingly taking the form of threats, that no agreement will be good for the UK and bad for the EU, need to be addressed," Tusk said.

"I want to be clear that a no-deal scenario would be bad for everyone but above all for the UK."

