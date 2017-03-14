Deep inside the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, President Donald Trump could find reason to be optimistic on passing his controversial fiscal agenda.
In February, 28% of respondents voluntarily mentioned news they heard about the government’s economic policy in a favorable light, a record high. The previous, pre-2016 election peak for positive mentions was just 9%.
The era of good feelings for economic policy news | Bloomberg Intelligence
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:12 AM
