Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8278 Comments: 71868 Since: Mar 2007

The era of good feelings for economic policy news | Bloomberg Intelligence

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBloomberg.com
Seeded on Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Deep inside the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey, President Donald Trump could find reason to be optimistic on passing his controversial fiscal agenda.

In February, 28% of respondents voluntarily mentioned news they heard about the government’s economic policy in a favorable light, a record high. The previous, pre-2016 election peak for positive mentions was just 9%. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor