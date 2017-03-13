Scotland plans new independence vote as Brexit nears

Legislation empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to formally begin withdrawing from the European Union is expected to become law by Tuesday, allowing her to start Brexit at any point. . . .

SNP First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said since the June referendum vote for Brexit that Scotland, where a majority wanted to stay in the EU, sought a different future. . . .

"A choice of whether to follow the UK to a hard Brexit or to become an independent country, able to secure a real partnership of equals with the rest of the UK and our own relationship with Europe," she said in Edinburgh.

The announcement pushes to centre stage one of May's biggest concerns about Brexit, the break-up of the United Kingdom, as she prepares to start negotiations with the other 27 EU member states.