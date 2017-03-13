Newsvine

Trump: Letting Obamacare implode on its own 'certainly an option' -

Mon Mar 13, 2017
“I’ve been telling you why don’t we wait, just let it implode and let’s not take the blame,” Trump said to Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who along with Vice President Mike Pence attended the listening session and made brief remarks. “I’ve been telling you that as an option. It’s not an option I like, frankly, but it’s certainly an option.”

