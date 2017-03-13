Science fiction worth paying attention to

One point of genre fiction in general is that it is not respectable – only when it ceases to be intellectually or politically relevant does it become so. When the laconic private eyes of Dashiell Hammett and Raymond Chandler became unquestionably part of the literary canon, you could be sure that their discussion of political and moral corruption in Southern California had lost its bite.

Yet few science fiction writers are treated with the same respect – perhaps in part because, since they were considering the future, much of their discussion remains relevant. The novels of Frederik Pohl (often in collaboration with Cyril Kornbluth) talked in the 1950s of environmental degradation, overpopulation, sink estates, reality television and the conspiratorial politics of the wealthy: it is hard to judge their quality because they still make us uncomfortable. The same is true of the panoramic dystopian novels that John Brunner wrote in the late 1960s and 70s. Much of the best science fiction works because it gets on our nerves.