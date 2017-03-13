Carlos the Jackal on trial for 1974 Paris attack - AFP

Ever the sharp dresser with a taste for theatrics, he wore a jacket and a red pocket kerchief and kissed the hand of his lawyer Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, who is also his partner, before blowing kisses at the media. . . .

Carlos, a Venezuelan whose real name is Ilyich Ramirez Sanchez, was dubbed "Carlos the Jackal" by the press when he was giving international security services the slip while on the run.

The nickname came from a fictional terrorist in the 1971 Frederick Forsyth novel, "The Day of the Jackal", which was turned into a popular film.