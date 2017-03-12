Newsvine

Life is a cabaret! 11 of Liza Minnelli's most show-stopping performances

She’s the daughter of Judy and sister to Lorna – but for Liza Minnelli, her name will go down in history; as one of the finest performers to ever live. And today is her 71st birthday.

So what better way to celebrate than by looking back at some of her finest live performances ever. . . .

And finally, THE ICONIC CABARET.

