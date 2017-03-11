The move came as the city's authorities expelled Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and escorted her back to the German border.
She had crossed over several hours earlier aiming to attend a rally in support of the Turkish government's planned April referendum, despite angry Dutch pleas to Ankara to keep its ministers away.
Dutch expel Turkish minister as police break up protests - AFP
