Starbucks says boycott threats over refugee hiring hasn't hurt brand|

Seeded on Sat Mar 11, 2017 5:43 AM
Matt Ryan, Starbucks' chief strategy officer, said results from a YouGov BrandIndex survey suggesting that the boycott had dented the brand, "do not reflect the customer satisfaction and perception trends we are seeing so far in 2017."

Kantar Millward Brown, a market research firm that has provided continuous Brand Equity measurement for Starbucks since 2013, said the chain has not suffered a consumer backlash related to its refugee hiring promise.

