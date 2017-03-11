Matt Ryan, Starbucks' chief strategy officer, said results from a YouGov BrandIndex survey suggesting that the boycott had dented the brand, "do not reflect the customer satisfaction and perception trends we are seeing so far in 2017."
Kantar Millward Brown, a market research firm that has provided continuous Brand Equity measurement for Starbucks since 2013, said the chain has not suffered a consumer backlash related to its refugee hiring promise.
Starbucks says boycott threats over refugee hiring hasn't hurt brand|
