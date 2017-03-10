ACC Tournament: Roy Williams says Donald Trump 'tweets more bulls-- than anybody'

In Williams’ postgame press conference on Thursday, after his No. 1-seeded Tar Heels rolled past No. 9 Miami (78-53), Williams was asked about Boeheim’s comments regarding the ACC Tournament being bettered with New York City hosting.

Williams, who attended the University of North Carolina, said everyone has a right to their opinion. Williams’ opinion is that the ACC Tournament should rotate between regions/cities. Then he lobbed a bomb out of nowhere on Trump, pivoting to a discussion on opinions and social media.

“Now everybody’s got social media, and we don’t need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country,” Williams said. “You know, our president tweets out more bulls--t than anybody I’ve ever seen.”