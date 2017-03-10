US deploys more troops in Syria, turning up heat on IS - AFP

A US military spokesman on Thursday said that the extra troops were "temporary," and their deployment would not lead to a long-term increase in American troop levels in Syria.

But the movement comes as President Donald Trump weighs options for an intensified anti-IS campaign.

US media reports say the Pentagon is proposing the deployment of additional special operations forces, artillery and attack helicopters in support of an offensive by local ground forces.

Complicating the US strategy is the fact that NATO ally Turkey is dead set against Raqa falling to an Arab-Kurdish force grouped under the Syrian Democratic Forces.