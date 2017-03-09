Newsvine

Scottish independence bid in 2018 would make sense: Sturgeon - AFP

Seeded on Thu Mar 9, 2017 4:45 AM
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon raised the possibility of a new independence referendum in autumn 2018 in a BBC interview aired on Thursday. . . .

Asked if autumn 2018 was a possible date for the referendum, the pro-independence Scottish National Party leader answered: "Within that window.

"I guess when the sort of outline of a UK deal becomes clear on the UK exiting the EU, I think that would be a common sense time for Scotland to have that choice if that is the road we choose to go down."

