Iraq forces hunt for bombs, jihadist holdouts in Mosul - AFP

Iraqi forces worked to clear bombs and flush out any remaining jihadists in retaken areas of west Mosul Wednesday to set the stage for an offensive against the Old City.

Supported by US-led air strikes, the forces have made steady progress in their battle to seize Iraq's second city from the Islamic State group, announcing the recapture of two more areas on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi vowed he would "not hesitate" to strike jihadists in neighbouring countries as well if they posed a threat, after Iraq carried out air raids in Syria last month.