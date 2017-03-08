Women's March activists behind today's A Day Without A Woman Protest were quick to claim the black-out as "Lady Liberty... standing with the resistance."
But the National Parks Service has said the outage was simply due to construction work on a new emergency backup generator.
Statue of Liberty goes dark in 'unplanned outage' as Women's March campaigners claim show of solidarity
Wed Mar 8, 2017
