Statue of Liberty goes dark in 'unplanned outage' as Women's March campaigners claim show of solidarity

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONIndependent.co.uk
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 5:01 AM
Women's March activists behind today's A Day Without A Woman Protest were quick to claim the black-out as "Lady Liberty... standing with the resistance."

But the National Parks Service has said the outage was simply due to construction work on a new emergency backup generator.

 

