France's Macron wins more high-profile backing - AFP

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Yahoo! News
Seeded on Wed Mar 8, 2017 4:27 AM
Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron won the backing Wednesday of Socialist former Paris mayor Bertrand Delanoe, in a boost to a campaign that is fast attracting support. . . .

"The candidate who is closest to my convictions as a Socialist, a reformist, a European and a realist, is Emmanuel Macron," Delanoe told France Inter radio.

Delanoe, who oversaw the French capital from 2001 to 2014, said he had backed Macron because it was essential to "throw the most weight possible behind the candidate who can beat Madame (Marine) Le Pen in the first round".

