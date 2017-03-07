Trump's Industrial Rebirth Is a Dead End

Changes in the U.S. industrial mix, and in technology itself, mean there's no going back to the economy of yesteryear. To understand why this is true, everyone should read "The New Geography of Jobs," by University of California-Berkeley economist Enrico Moretti. It's probably the most important popular economics book of the decade.

Moretti demonstrates that there really are two Americas -- one that's healthy, rich and growing, and a second that's increasingly being left behind. The two nations-within-a-nation are divided not so much by region or race or religion, but by the kinds of industries they support. Those cities and towns that are home to innovative industries -- information technology, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing and the like -- are wealthier, healthier and safer, while the places without these industries are steadily declining.