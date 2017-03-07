Televisions, smartphones and Internet-connected vehicles are all vulnerable to CIA hacking, according to the Wikileaks documents released Tuesday. The capabilities described include recording the sounds, images and the private text messages of users, even when they use encrypted apps to communicate. Vehicles, meanwhile, are vulnerable to a remote hacker gaining control, allowing “nearly undetectable assassinations.”
Wikileaks: The CIA is using popular TVs, smartphones and cars to spy on their owners -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Mar 7, 2017 11:44 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment