Uber's 'hustle-oriented' culture becomes a black mark on employees' résumés

The Guardian
Tue Mar 7, 2017
The brazen attitude that helped Uber soar is backfiring, and now employees looking for their next jobs are having to defend themselves to recruiters

 

Leslie Miley, a Silicon Valley veteran who is currently on a leave from his position as director of engineering at Slack, said that he absolutely takes what he called Uber’s “asshole culture” into account in hiring decisions. Seeing Uber on a résumé does not stop him from interviewing a candidate, he said, but it does prompt him to ask “pointed questions” about how they would handle workplace issues.

 

