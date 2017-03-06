Environmental risks kill 1.7 mn kids under 5 a year: WHO - AFP

Each year, environmental risks such as indoor and outdoor pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water and poor sanitation kill around 1.7 million children between the ages of one month and five years, the reports found. . . .

An estimated 570,000 children under five die each year from respiratory infections such as pneumonia, which are attributable to air pollution and second-hand smoke, the reports found.

And 361,000 others are killed by diarrhoea resulting from poor access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, the agency said.