Each year, environmental risks such as indoor and outdoor pollution, second-hand smoke, unsafe water and poor sanitation kill around 1.7 million children between the ages of one month and five years, the reports found. . . .
An estimated 570,000 children under five die each year from respiratory infections such as pneumonia, which are attributable to air pollution and second-hand smoke, the reports found.
And 361,000 others are killed by diarrhoea resulting from poor access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene, the agency said.
Environmental risks kill 1.7 mn kids under 5 a year: WHO - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 3:46 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment