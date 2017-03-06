Ireland may widen inquiry after 'appalling' discovery of baby remains

Ireland will widen an inquiry into former Church-run homes for unmarried mothers if needed, Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Monday, calling the discovery of long-dead babies at one home "truly appalling". . . .

"Back in 2014 I described the way that babies of single mothers were treated in this country as being akin to some kind of sub-species. It's appalling. Truly appalling," Kenny told national broadcaster RTE.

"This is not something that happened way back in the dawn of history, this happened in some cases in our own time."

RTE quoted Kenny as saying that if the commission's terms of reference needed to be extended "then this would happen".