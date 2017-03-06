Former French prime minister Alain Juppe ruled out a run for the presidency on Monday, boosting embattled rightwing party colleague Francois Fillon whose campaign has been thrown into chaos by a fake job scandal. . . .
"I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic," Juppe said in a downbeat statement that criticised Fillon and said France was "sick" and suffering from a "profound crisis of confidence".
France's Fillon keeps bid alive as rival rules himself out - AFP
