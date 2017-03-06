Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8234 Comments: 71647 Since: Mar 2007

France's Fillon keeps bid alive as rival rules himself out - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Mon Mar 6, 2017 5:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Former French prime minister Alain Juppe ruled out a run for the presidency on Monday, boosting embattled rightwing party colleague Francois Fillon whose campaign has been thrown into chaos by a fake job scandal. . . .

"I confirm for a final time that I will not be a candidate to be president of the republic," Juppe said in a downbeat statement that criticised Fillon and said France was "sick" and suffering from a "profound crisis of confidence".

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor