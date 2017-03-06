Algeria women footballers wave red card at stigma - AFP

Coach Sid Ahmed Mouaz helped to launch Afak in 1997 in the middle of Algeria's blood-soaked civil war at a time when armed Islamists prohibited all women's sport.

"The terrorists sent me a letter demanding that I stop girls' football," Mouaz recalls. . . .

"The girls have been insulted, people spit at the entrance to the stadium," he says.

For many families around Relizane, a town in Algeria's agricultural heartland west of the capital, even today, "a good woman doesn't play football".