Britain will 'fight back' if no EU deal: finance minister - AFP

Britain will "fight back" if the EU will not strike an acceptable deal on Brexit, finance minister Philip Hammond said Sunday. . . .

"If there is anybody in the European Union who thinks that if we don't do a deal with the European Union, if we don't continue to work closely together, Britain will simply slink off as a wounded animal, that is not going to happen," he told BBC television.

"British people have a great fighting spirit and we will fight back. We will forge new trade deals around the world.

"We will do whatever we need to do to make the British economy competitive and to make sure that this country has a great and successful future."