Black smoke billowed over west Mosul on Sunday as Iraqi forces battled IS in a fight marked by explosions and continual automatic weapons fire.
"Federal police and Rapid Response Division forces are attacking Al-Dindan and Al-Dawasa neighbourhoods," Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) said.
Al-Dawasa includes the Nineveh governor's headquarters and other government buildings. Mosul is the capital of Nineveh province.
"Counter-Terrorism Service forces are attacking Al-Sumood and Tal al-Ruman neighbourhoods, and the advance is still ongoing," the JOC said.
Iraq forces attack four jihadist-held areas in west Mosul - AFP
Sun Mar 5, 2017
