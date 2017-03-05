Newsvine

Iraq forces attack four jihadist-held areas in west Mosul - AFP

Black smoke billowed over west Mosul on Sunday as Iraqi forces battled IS in a fight marked by explosions and continual automatic weapons fire.

"Federal police and Rapid Response Division forces are attacking Al-Dindan and Al-Dawasa neighbourhoods," Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) said.

Al-Dawasa includes the Nineveh governor's headquarters and other government buildings. Mosul is the capital of Nineveh province.

"Counter-Terrorism Service forces are attacking Al-Sumood and Tal al-Ruman neighbourhoods, and the advance is still ongoing," the JOC said.

