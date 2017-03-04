Malaysia expels North Korean envoy after Kim Jong Nam murder

Malaysia said on Saturday it was expelling the North Korean ambassador, escalating a diplomatic row between the two countries over the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Ambassador Kang Chol was declared "persona non grata" and asked to leave Malaysia within 48 hours.
Sat Mar 4, 2017
