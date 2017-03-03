Newsvine

Exclusive: Trump administration considering separating women, children at Mexico border

Fri Mar 3, 2017
The policy shift would allow the government to keep parents in custody while they contest deportation or wait for asylum hearings. Children would be put into protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services, in the "least restrictive setting" until they can be taken into the care of a U.S. relative or state-sponsored guardian.

