Duterte's signature war on drugs was in the best interests of Filipinos and the New York-based group's allegations of systematic police abuse were "hearsay" and not supported by evidence, said presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella.
"All these accusations of circumventing police procedures should be proven in a competent court and if found meritorious should result in appropriate sanctions against the perpetrators," Abella said in a statement.
Philippines demands proof for rights group's assertion of police 'executions'|
Seeded on Thu Mar 2, 2017 4:54 AM
