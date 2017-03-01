Top Paris label sacks agency over 'sadistic' abuse of models - AFP

Fashion brand Balenciaga said Wednesday it had sacked its casting agency amid a furore over the "sadistic" mistreatment of models at Paris fashion week. . . .

Some were shut inside in the dark while the casting directors went off for lunch, according to James Scully, a US casting director who took to Instagram to brand their treatment as "sadistic and cruel". . . .

Scully also accused a major Paris fashion house, which he did not name, of trying to "sneak in" 15-year-old models for its show.

"It's inconceivable to me that people have no regard for human decency or the lives and feelings of these girls, especially when too, too many of these models are under the age of 18 and clearly not equipped to be here."