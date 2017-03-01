It has just been revealed that “Game of Thrones” is wrapping up the filming of its latest season. Maisie Williams was reportedly in Canada last week still completing her scenes with a character who has been confirmed to return in the show. With the production nearly done, it seems like the show is eyeing to premiere this July after actor Liam Cunningham accidentally gave away the probable release date.
'Game Of Thrones' Season 7: Filming Wraps Up, Direwolves' Return Confirmed; Show Premieres In July :
