The army's 9th Armoured Division was within a kilometer of Mosul's "Syria Gate", the northwestern entrance of the city, a general from the unit told Reuters by telephone.
"We effectively control the road, it is in our sight," he said. Mosul residents said they had not been able to travel on the highway that begins at the "Syria Gate" since Tuesday.
Iraqi army controls main roads out of Mosul, trapping Islamic State|
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 3:47 AM
