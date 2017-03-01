Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 177 Seeds: 8208 Comments: 71513 Since: Mar 2007

Iraqi army controls main roads out of Mosul, trapping Islamic State|

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Wed Mar 1, 2017 3:47 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The army's 9th Armoured Division was within a kilometer of Mosul's "Syria Gate", the northwestern entrance of the city, a general from the unit told Reuters by telephone.

"We effectively control the road, it is in our sight," he said. Mosul residents said they had not been able to travel on the highway that begins at the "Syria Gate" since Tuesday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor