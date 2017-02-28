Newsvine

Bidding hits $60M on Obamas' book deal: report

A bidding war over the global rights to two books from former President Obama and his wife Michelle has soared above $60 million, according to a new report.

The potential price tag would mark a record sum for a U.S. president’s memoirs, according to the Financial Times, which reported Tuesday the former president and first lady are writing separate books but selling the rights jointly.

