Bidding hits $60M on Obamas' book deal: report

A bidding war over the global rights to two books from former President Obama and his wife Michelle has soared above $60 million, according to a new report.
The potential price tag would mark a record sum for a U.S. president’s memoirs, according to the Financial Times, which reported Tuesday the former president and first lady are writing separate books but selling the rights jointly.
Seeded on Tue Feb 28, 2017 2:01 PM
